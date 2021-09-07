Shilpa Shetty Dons Rs 24k Saree for Super Dancer 4, Looks Resplendent in Orange

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty‘s look and style is something to die for. She took to her social media handle to share some images from her photoshoot for the dance reality show Super Dancer 4, and she will captivate anyone with her looks in bright orange. She is seen donning a bright orange cocktail saree with a stitched leather belt in front. She paired the saree with a sleeveless blouse in the same shade. She kept her hair open and wore long earrings and bracelets as accessories. Curious to know what her ensemble costed? Her cocktail pallu saree is priced at Rs, 25,500 and is designed by the brand Cuin.

Take a look at her post:

After maintaining a low profile since husband Raj Kundra’s arrest on July 19 in a pornography case, Shilpa Shetty has resumed the shooting for Super Dancer 4 where she is one of the judges along with Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur. The last time Shilpa took a break from Super Dancer 4 was when her entire family tested positive for Covid-19. At the time, Malaika Arora had stepped in for her as the crew moved to Daman due to Covid-19 restrictions.

On the work front, she was recently seen in the comedy film Hungama 2.

