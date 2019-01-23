LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Shilpa Shetty Dragged to Court Over Rs 21 Lakh Loan, with Sister Shamita and Mother Sunanda

Parhad Amra, proprietor of an automobile agency, has taken Shilpa Shetty, her sister Shamita and their mother Sunanda, to court over a Rs 21 lakh loan allegedly given to the actress' father for his business.

IANS

Updated:January 23, 2019, 7:24 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty Dragged to Court Over Rs 21 Lakh Loan, with Sister Shamita and Mother Sunanda
(Photo: Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram)
Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Wednesday said that she has had no involvement in her late father's business, amid reports that she, her mother and her sister are being dragged to court over a Rs 21 lakh loan allegedly taken by Surendra Shetty.

This has come in response to reports that Parhad Amra, proprietor of an automobile agency, has taken Shilpa, her sister Shamita and their mother Sunanda, to court.

"I have had no involvement in my late father's business ever and have no knowledge of the financial dealing of the company at all. This gentleman is misleading the media. I knew him in the capacity of our family car mechanic, that's all," Shilpa said in a statement.

Amra has claimed that in July 2015, he provided financial help to the actress' father for his business. "All payments were made through cheques drawn in favour of Surendra's firm Corgifts," Amra said in a media report.

Amra has claimed that Surendra had informed him that his daughters and wife were partners in the company while he had asked for the loan. Before he could repay the loan, however, Surendra passed away on October 11, 2016 and since then Shilpa, Shamita and their mother have refused to repay the loan.

The first legal notice to the Shettys was sent on April 24, 2017. The Shettys, in turn, accused Parhad of owing them money. It was then that Parhad filed a written complaint at Juhu police station.

He was informed that he would need to file a complaint at a civil court. Parhad then filed a private complaint before the Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Andheri.

The case will be heard by the Metropolitan Magistrate Court on January 29.



