Shilpa Shetty Elated as Daughter Samisha Turns 1, Calls Her 'Mumma'

Actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra’s daughter Samisha Shetty turned one-year-old on Monday, February 15. On the occasion, both Shilpa and Raj have shared heart-warming videos of their little one on social media. The video that the actress has shared starts with Samisha crawling on a colourful baby mat as she asks her in the background, ‘Samisha, kiska baby hai?’. After a couple of seconds, the birthday girl responds saying Mumma.

The video also has snapshots of the toddler when she was a few months old and includes family photos. The mother of two in the caption of her absolutely adorable video has mentioned that her greatest gift has been to hear Samisha say ‘mumma’.

The proud mommy also mentioned how little milestones of Samisha like her first tooth, first word, first crawl etc. have been so special to her. She also revealed that the last one year has been beautiful as it brought lots of love and happiness to their family. In conclusion of the aborable post, the actress added that she prays that her daughter is always blessed with abundance.

Her sister, Shamita Shetty has also commented on the post saying, “Awwwww our lil princess ... happy birthday my baby samishaaa”. Apart from that, her friends from the industry including, Tahira Kashyap, Neelam Kothari Soni, Pooja Dhingra, Maheep Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor among many other also dropped their love filled wishes for the tiny tot.

Raj Kundra, on the other hand, has shared a video wherein the birthday girl can be seen chilling on the swing. As the video starts, one can hear the loving dad say, ‘this one is a smooth test to see if this has got my punjabi genes’. The high point of the video however, is the moment where one hears the little girl say, ‘burrah’. In a part of his caption he wrote, ‘Happy Birthday my little angel #Samisha you complete our family and touch chords that I didn’t know existed’.

Apart from Samisha, the couple also share a son named Vivaan.