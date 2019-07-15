Shilpa Shetty Enjoys Venetian Vacay with Husband Raj Kundra & Son Viaan, See Pics

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is on a family vacation once again and this time the Shetty-Kundra family is off to Venice, Italy. The Baazigar actress is accompanied by her husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty, and has been sharing the glimpses of her getaway with pictures on her Instagram.

The Dhadkan actress shared a video as she was enjoying a tiramisu on Sunday, July 14, with her son Viaan. She posted the video and the caption reads, "Basking and binging in the beauty of Venice... Had the freshest tastiest tiramisu ever ..Like they say.. Molte bene!!... #venice #italy #cruising #gratitude #family #famjam #holidays #sundaybinge #cipriani"

Her husband and entrepreneur Raj Kundra also took to Instagram to share an adorable family picture, having Shilpa Shetty and son Viaan in frame with him, with the caption, "In beautiful romantic Venice! Time to board the celebrity Mediterranean cruise #familytime #holiday #vandy16"

He also shared glimpses of his cruise ride in Croatia with the family, on Monday, through Instagram stories. Shilpa's younger sister Shamita has also shared photos on the social media platform. Dressed in a yellow outfit, Shamita posted a vibrant picture of hers, with the caption, "Love, peace, happiness n gratitude always #instapic #instatravel #traveldiaries #venice #cruise #cipriani #funmoments."

Before heading to Venice, the Shetty-Kundra family enjoyed a summery vacation in London, UK, where they also got a chance to get clicked with cricket legend and former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

