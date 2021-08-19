Shilpa Shetty Finds Support in Hina Khan, Rakhi Sawant as She Returns to Super Dancer 4

On a day when the Bombay High Court granted interim protection from arrest for a week to her husband Raj Kundra, it was announced on Wednesday that Shilpa Shetty will be back on the show Super Dancer Chapter 4 this weekend after a three-week hiatus.

Shilpa is one of the show’s three judges, the other two being film director Anurag Basu and choreographer Geeta Kapoor. This weekend’s episodes will showcase through dance the tales of the Amar Chitra Katha educational comic books. The lives of Draupadi, Prithviraj Chauhan, Rani Lakshmibai and Savitribai Phule will be presented to the accompaniment of songs by the ‘Indian Idol Season 12’ Top Six: winner Pawandeep Rajan, runners-up Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukha Priya. The shows promise to be the best amalgamation of storytelling, dance and music.

One of the highlights of the shows is Geeta Kapur tying a rakhi on the wrist of comedian Paritosh Tripathi, who hosts the reality show in the character of ‘TRP Mama’.

As she made her comeback on the reality show, a video of Shilpa walking from her vanity towards the stage was also shared on social media.

Reacting to the video, actress Hina Khan wrote, “You Go Gurl, Huggssss" with a heart emoji and tagged Shilpa. Rakhi Sawant also supported Shilpa and wrote in the comments section, “Congratulations sweetheart u r the best I love u Shilpa Ji.”

