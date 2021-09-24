Shilpa Shetty Flaunts Her Elegant Smile in New Instagram Post Following Raj Kundra's Bail

Raj Kundra reunited with Shilpa Shetty on Tuesday, after almost 2 months. Minutes after Kundra’s release from the prison, Shilpa Shetty shared a motivational post on her Instagram account. She wrote about “moments that push you to the ground" and standing back up with “renewed determination and motivation" in the post on Tuesday.

Sharing a photo of herself practising yoga, Shilpa Shetty wrote a note on “mental health" that read: “There are always going to be moments that push you to the ground. In times like these, I truly believe that if you fall seven times, make yourself strong enough to be able to stand back up eight times." She added: “This rise will demand a lot of courage, grit, will-power, and strength during some of your most difficult moments. But, these qualities will only make you more resilient and robust in this journey called life. You will come back with renewed determination and motivation."