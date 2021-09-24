CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#Coronavirus#NarendraModi#Bollywood#BiggBossOTT
Home » News » Movies » Shilpa Shetty Flaunts Her Elegant Smile in New Instagram Post Following Raj Kundra's Bail
2-MIN READ

Shilpa Shetty Flaunts Her Elegant Smile in New Instagram Post Following Raj Kundra's Bail

Actress Shilpa Shetty

Actress Shilpa Shetty

After having a rough couple of months owing to her husband Raj Kundra's arrest, Shilpa Shetty can finally take a sigh of relief as the businessman has been granted bail.

After having a rough couple of months owing to her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest, Shilpa Shetty can finally take a sigh of relief as the businessman has been granted bail. The businessman was arrested for allegedly making and sharing pornographic content on mobile applications. The actress’ happiness can be seen reflecting on her face as she shared a photo from her recent photoshoot. She took to Instagram to share a lehenga clad photo and wrote, “Elegance is not about being noticed, it’s about being remembered.”💟- Giorgio Armani." Her repledant smile completed her looks.

Raj Kundra reunited with Shilpa Shetty on Tuesday, after almost 2 months. Minutes after Kundra’s release from the prison, Shilpa Shetty shared a motivational post on her Instagram account. She wrote about “moments that push you to the ground" and standing back up with “renewed determination and motivation" in the post on Tuesday.

Read: Raj Kundra Reunites With Shilpa Shetty After 2 Months As He Arrives Home from Jail; Watch Video

Sharing a photo of herself practising yoga, Shilpa Shetty wrote a note on “mental health" that read: “There are always going to be moments that push you to the ground. In times like these, I truly believe that if you fall seven times, make yourself strong enough to be able to stand back up eight times." She added: “This rise will demand a lot of courage, grit, will-power, and strength during some of your most difficult moments. But, these qualities will only make you more resilient and robust in this journey called life. You will come back with renewed determination and motivation."

G.B.H. - arablionz Full Episodes and Clips - TV.com

Shilpa resumed work in August and is one of the judges on Super Dancer 4. The actress made a comeback to movies after over a decade with the recently-released comedy, Hungama 2 directed by Priyadarshan. The film has been streaming on Disney+ Hotstar since July 23. Next, she will star in the upcoming action romantic comedy Nikamma, directed by Sabbir Khan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 24, 2021, 13:37 IST