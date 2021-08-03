Shilpa Shetty Gets Sister Shamita Shetty's Support: 'With You Through Thick and Thin'

Actor Shilpa Shetty on Monday issued a statement in the ongoing porn films case, involving her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest, by requesting people to respect their privacy, especially that of her children. Kundra, 45, was arrested by the crime branch on July 19, in a case, which it said related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

Shetty took to her official Instagram account and posted a note, writing that she has full faith in the Mumbai Police and the Indian judiciary. She also said the past few days have been “challenging on every front" and her family has battled a “lot of rumours and accusations."

“As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a Mother - to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same," she wrote in a post.

As soon as Shilpa Shetty shared the post, the actress received support from her sister Shamita Shetty and several colleagues from the film industry including R Madhavan, Anita Hassanandani, Mika Singh and Gauahar Khan. While other celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Dia Mirza and Farah Khan lent their quiet support by liking the post.

Taking to the comments section of the post, Shamita Shetty addressed Shilpa Shetty and wrote, “I love u, my Munki and with you always (heart emojis) through thick and thin .. always (heart emojis) @theshilpashetty." (sic)

R Madhavan wrote, “You are one of the strongest people I know and I have complete faith that this challenge, too, you will overcome with grace and dignity. Our prayers are always with you and your family." Mika Singh dropped a few hand-raising and applaud emojis to praise Shilpa and her statement.

