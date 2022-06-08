Shilpa Shetty Gets Sweetest Birthday Surprise from Nikamma Co-stars and Her Fans; Watch

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is celebrating her 47th birthday today. Shilpa is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Her bubbly, chirpy personality is loved by all. Over the years, The actress has impressed fans with her remarkable performances in films like Baazigar, Dhadkan, Life In a Metro, Phir Milenge and many others. Since the beginning of the day, social media is filled with birthday wishes for the actress. And her fans along with the actress’ Nikamma co-stars Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani made the day extra special by planning a birthday surprise for the actress.

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, we see Shilpa Shetty dressed in white attire she holds her puppy while standing on the balcony of her home. The actress gets surprised when a bunch of fans with postcards in their hands, wave at her and wish her a happy birthday. She even smiles and waves at the fans. As the video progresses, we see the fans grooving to Nikamma’s title track. Shilpa too joins in, as she dances on her balcony. Later on, we see Shirley and Abhimanyu dancing too, post which the two send flying kisses to the birthday girl.

Check the clip here:

Soon after the video was posted on the photo-sharing platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to send birthday greetings to the actor.

While one fan wrote, “Happy birthday,” another social media user commented, ” Amazing .”

Some of them wondered if they are paid for the performance. One of the netizens wrote, “Are they paid for this?” A second comment reads, “Surprise!!! With a photograph just behind her hahahaha Anything for publicity really.”

Earlier in the day, Shilpa’s sister Shamita Shetty took to her official Instagram account and dropped an adorable video to send love to her sister. The video is a compilation of several moments that Shamita and Shilpa spent together. From making goofy faces to celebrating Christmas together, the clip captures it all. In the caption, Shamita talked about how Shilpa is not just her sister but her mentor and friend too.

“Happy birthday my Munki In childhood we did not understand the gift wrapped up in a greater plan. Time has taught us about the bond of love and through that love we have chosen friendship. We have learned together sharing the good times and the bad. And no matter what there has always been love. Thankyou for being my mentor , my sister , my friend..I wish u everything that you have prayed for Munki and I love u soooooo much …big tight huggie❤️♀️ @theshilpashetty,” Shamita wrote.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be soon seen in Nikamma along with Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The film will be released on June 17.

