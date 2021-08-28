Shilpa Shetty Glows in Golden in Her Latest Instagram Post, See Photo

After staying away from showbiz for almost a month following her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest, Shilpa Shetty is finally back on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4 as a judge, alongside Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor. The actress also took to social media to share a photo from the shoot of the dance reality show. In the picture, she can be seen sizzling in a golden saree as she strikes a confident pose.

She captioned the picture as, “GLOWolden Hour ☀️✨".

Shilpa has been going through a tough time following her husband’s arrest for allegedly making pornographic content and sharing them through applications. However, she has had the constant support of her industry colleagues and friends.

Her co-judge Anurag said in an interview that he comforted Shilpa with a hug as she came back on Super Dancer 4. Talking to Zoom, the filmmaker had said, “I just gave her a warm hug. We all gave her a hug. Because we don’t know she might have gone through hell, many things have happened so we didn’t feel right to even ask anything or talk about it.”

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police claimed that during the probe into the pornography case, it was found Raj set up Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd, which, through London-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd, bought Hotshots app to upload objectional videos on social media. They had also alleged that Kundra earned over Rs 1.17 crore between August and December last year by uploading pornographic content online, through Hotshots.

