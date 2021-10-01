Shilpa Shetty Grooves With Tabu on Her Iconic Song 'Ruk Ruk Ruk' on Super Dancer 4

Bollywood actresses Tabu and Shilpa Shetty will set the stage of Super Dancer Chapter 4 on fire with their memorable performance. How can we not expect a blockbuster moment on a platform when two Bollywood divas from the golden era of the 90s meet after such a long time, after all? The ‘Super 5 Special’ episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s Super Dancer Chapter 4 will witness this crackling act this Sunday.

Shilpa and Tabu will shake a leg on the latter’s iconic song ‘Ruk Ruk Ruk’ from the film ‘Vijaypath,’ which received immense love from the audience. Shilpa also shared a sneak peek into their performance on her Instagram account.

Given the race to finale, this weekend, the penultimate episode will reveal the Super 5 who will ring in the finale on October 9 with Nachpan Ka Maha Mahotsav, where India will get the winner of Season 4.

Shilpa Shetty resumed work in August and is one of the judges on Super Dancer 4. The actress made her acting comeback after over a decade with the recently released comedy Hungama 2. The film was directed by Priyadarshan. It is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Next, she will star in the upcoming action romantic comedy Nikamma, directed by Sabbir Khan.

Shilpa and her family had been going through a rough phase following her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest two months back in the alleged pornography case. However, the businessman was released from jail a few days back.

