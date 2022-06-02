Shilpa Shetty Hilariously Teases Karan Kundrra:’ Naagin Ko Zyada Pasand Karte Hain Aap Aajkal'

The entertainment and glamour quotient, in the upcoming weekend episode, is going to increase in Dance Deewane Juniors as Shilpa Shetty Kundra will be seen entering the show as the special guest. The actor who has judged several dance reality shows is now finding her way back into the film industry. The actor is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Nikamma – which is slated to release on June 17. Shilpa came to the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors for the promotions. A new promo, released by the channel, of the upcoming episode features Shilpa making an entry dancing to the iconic song, Main Naagin Tu Sapera from the Sridevi's hit film, Naagin.

Shilpa looked stunning in red Indo-western attire and on top of that her dance moves left people speechless. Karan Kundrra, the host of the show, said, “Bolti band karwa di ma’am aap ne toh.” Neetu Kapoor further asked Karan that he must have loved Shilpa’s entry to which the host added, “Bol toh raha hoon ma’am duniya khatam”.

But Shilpa didn’t stay behind. In the promo, the actor was seen telling Karan, “Mujhe laga iss gaane par entry karna sense banta hai, kyunki Naagin ko aap zyaada pasand karte hain aap aaj kal (I thought this was the perfect song to make an entry, because you really like naagin these days)” Karan ended up blushing, while the audience breaks into laughter.

For the unversed, Shilpa’s sister Shamita Shetty was also one of the finalists along with Karan in Bigg Boss 15 – which was won by Tejasswi. During the show, both Tejasswi and Shamita didn’t see eye to eye, as they had major fights and disagreements. Though, it has been quite some time know we are not really sure if the divas have sorted their differences or not.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.