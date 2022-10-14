On Karva Chauth Too, Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Hides His Face But This Time Not With a Mask

Like every year, this time too, several prominent Bollywood personalities were invited to actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s residence to celebrate the festival of Karva Chauth. Businessman Raj Kundra was also spotted joining the festivity alongside his wife Shilpa Shetty. The business tycoon, who is now known for hiding his face with different creative masks for avoiding paps, was once again seen covering his face, but this time it wasn’t with a face mask.

Instead, the businessman used Shilpa Shetty’s Karva Chauth sieve to cover his face while entering Anil Kapoor’s residence. He opted for a traditional kurta set which was layered with a kurta vest of the same colour. Raj Kundra continued to keep the customized sieve in front of his face until he reached the gate of Kapoor’s residence. Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

For those unaware, it wasn’t just Shilpa Shetty who kept the Karva Chauth fast this year. The business tycoon also prayed for the well-being and long life of his ladylove by keeping a strict fast. Shilpa Shetty herself revealed Raj Kundra’s romantic gesture in a mushy post that shared a glimpse of the couple’s Karva Chauth puja. While sharing the photograph, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Mine…In this lifetime…Karva Chauth… When he fasts for you too. Gratitude.”

Shilpa Shetty wore a stunning designer red saree which she completed with a statement diamond necklace and minimal makeup. In a subsequent post, the actress also gave a sneak peek of the Karva Chauth get-together hosted by Sunita Kapoor. In the video, Shilpa Shetty alongside Sunita Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and many others was seen completing the prayer ritual of the festival. “A very Happy Karva Chauth to everyone fasting and celebrating today! May you and yours be blessed with a bond filled with love, trust, friendship, and laughter,” wrote Shetty while wishing her admirers on the special occasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be next seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Rohit Shetty’s web show Indian Police Force.

