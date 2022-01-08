Shilpa Shetty In Shock After Terence Lewis Effortlessly Carries Her In His Arms, Badshah Reacts. Watch

Shilpa Shetty was in shock after Terence Lewis carried her in his arms with ease on the sets of India’s Best Dancer 2 finale. A new promo from the grand finale was shared online featuring the moment. Shilpa was on the dance show’s grand finale to promote India’s Got Talent 9 with rapper Badshah and Manoj Muntashir.

The video, shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram, began with glimpses of the performances that will be seen in the finale. Shilpa and Badshah were seen cheering for the performers. Shilpa also joined dancer Dharmesh to dance on Chura Ke Dil Mera, from her and Akshay Kumar’s film Main Khiladi Tu Anari.

At one point, it seemed like host Maniesh Paul, India’s Best Dancer 2 judge Terence Lewis and Shilpa were in a conversation when Terence suddenly carried Shilpa in his arms. The actor was evidently shocked. Badshah and the audience too were surprised.

Terence judged India’s Best Dancer 2 with Malaika Arora and Geeta Kapur. While Geeta was seen in the promo of the grand finale, Maliaka Arora was missing. A source told The Indian Express that Malaika had to skip the finale episode due to her health. Terence took to Instagram to share a picture with the show’s producer Ranjeet Thakur and Geeta and said that they missed Malaika on the sets.

The promo also confirmed that the finale will be attended by Mika Singh. He performed the song Tu Mera Hero, from the film Desi Boyz, with Badshah by his side. The finale will be aired on Sony on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Shilpa, Badshah, Kirron Kher and Manoj Muntashir will be seen as judges of India’s Got Talent 9. The show is set to premiere on January 15. The judges have been sharing behind-the-scenes videos and pictures from the sets of the shoot over the past few weeks.

