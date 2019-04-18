English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shilpa Shetty Inspires Young Mothers in Latest Instagram Video, See Here
Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a video of her doing triceps dips, with son Viaan acting as weights.
Image: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram
Giving the fitness world a run for their money is yoga and health enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra, whose latest Instagram video has now gone viral. The clip features Shilpa doing triceps dips, with her son Viaan acting as her weights, and has got the world pleasantly fascinating over her strength.
Shilpa Took to Instagram and shared the video, captioning it, "Partner workout day, #Tricepdips with weights (#viaanrajkundra). Need more muscle and strength than you think to handle kids especially boys.. Ufff!!( All the moms out there will know what I mean) ♂️ But lovvvveee every bit ♥️."
The 'All the moms out there will know what I mean' portion suggests that the video is Shilpa's way of motivating younger and expecting-to-be mothers. And we surely fell inspired by it.
Shilpa has been largely missing from the film scene but keeps herself busy with TV stints as a judge on various reality shows. Currently, she is one of the three judges on Super Dancer 3, along with Anurag Basu and choreographer Geeta Kapoor.
Partner workout day, #Tricepdips with weights (#viaanrajkundra). Need more muscle and strength than you think to handle kids especially boys.. Ufff!!( All the moms out there will know what I mean) ♂️ But lovvvveee every bit ♥️ #gymmotivation #wednesdaymotivation #holiday #workoutmotivation #sonday #training #partnerworkout #mommyandson #gymfun #love #unconditionallove #gratitude
