2-min read

Shilpa Shetty is Celebrating 10th Wedding Anniversary with her 'Cookie' Raj Kundra in Japan, See Pic

Shilpa Shetty posted a cute boomerang from Japan with husband Raj Kundra to mark their 10th wedding anniversary.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 22, 2019, 7:09 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty is Celebrating 10th Wedding Anniversary with her 'Cookie' Raj Kundra in Japan, See Pic
Image: Instagram

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty marked her 10th wedding anniversary with Raj Kundra this year with a vacation in Japan. Shilpa shared a cute post dedicated to her husband and their 10 years of married life together. She posted an adorable love-struck boomerang of the two kissing, with a picturesque background.

Lovingly calling Raj her 'cookie', Shilpa wrote, "Living on Love and Fresh air ...literally, This place is as picturesque as a postcard. Proves nature is at its best when untouched.Not only catching the beautiful autumn colours in Kyoto.. but also caught a kiss in time [?]Happy Anniversary my Cookie @rajkundra9 .. 10 years !!..and not counting. (sic)"

Shilpa and Raj tied the knot on November 22, 2009 and the happy couple is proud parents to five-year-old Viaan. The pair never shies away from some PDA and keep setting major goals as a married couple.

Raj too made a romantic video for Shilpa, which the actress posted on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Okay.. so I was going to post a video I had made but mine sucked when I received this video my husband made for me ..This was waaaayyyy better.. hence posting this one‍♀️ @rajkundra9 isn’t just called my #betterhalf for nothing !! My videos / surprises /presents may not be as good as yours ,but I know my LOVE matches up to yours.. You always set the bench mark sooo high (for all the men) What a roller coaster ... all the ups and downs.. But a joyful ride its been every moment spent ..memorable, cause u are by my side and I will be by yours, always... My Cookie, my soulmate, Thank you for all the love, respect,encouragement and much more.. in this marriage! You are my dream come true. ❤ 10 years and... NOT COUNTING! #10years #love #gratitude #hubby #anniversary #celebration #thebest #lucky

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

On Karwa Chauth, Shilpa had shared a post on Instagram, thanking Raj for fasting for her, just like she does for his well-being. She wrote, “No marriage is perfect...It is a union of two imperfect souls who with a little thoughtfulnes , patience and love ..add a lot of life to the number of years ,they live as partners ️ ️Thankyou @rajkundra9 for fasting with me every year.. our 10th year.. Falling more in love with you (sic)."

Here's wishing the lovely couple, a very happy 10th anniversary!

