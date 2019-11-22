Shilpa Shetty is Celebrating 10th Wedding Anniversary with her 'Cookie' Raj Kundra in Japan, See Pic
Shilpa Shetty posted a cute boomerang from Japan with husband Raj Kundra to mark their 10th wedding anniversary.
Image: Instagram
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty marked her 10th wedding anniversary with Raj Kundra this year with a vacation in Japan. Shilpa shared a cute post dedicated to her husband and their 10 years of married life together. She posted an adorable love-struck boomerang of the two kissing, with a picturesque background.
Lovingly calling Raj her 'cookie', Shilpa wrote, "Living on Love and Fresh air ...literally, This place is as picturesque as a postcard. Proves nature is at its best when untouched.Not only catching the beautiful autumn colours in Kyoto.. but also caught a kiss in time [?]Happy Anniversary my Cookie @rajkundra9 .. 10 years !!..and not counting. (sic)"
Living on Love and Fresh air ...literally , This place is as picturesque as a postcard. Proves nature is at its best when untouched. Not only catching the beautiful autumn colours in Kyoto.. but also caught a kiss in time ❤️ Happy Anniversary my Cookie @rajkundra9 .. 10 years !!..and not counting ❤️ @aman_kyoto . @love @gratitude #happiness #10years #nofilter #kissoflove #soulmates #japandiaries
Shilpa and Raj tied the knot on November 22, 2009 and the happy couple is proud parents to five-year-old Viaan. The pair never shies away from some PDA and keep setting major goals as a married couple.
Raj too made a romantic video for Shilpa, which the actress posted on Instagram.
Okay.. so I was going to post a video I had made but mine sucked when I received this video my husband made for me ..This was waaaayyyy better.. hence posting this one♀️ @rajkundra9 isn’t just called my #betterhalf for nothing !! My videos / surprises /presents may not be as good as yours ,but I know my LOVE matches up to yours.. You always set the bench mark sooo high (for all the men) What a roller coaster ... all the ups and downs.. But a joyful ride its been every moment spent ..memorable, cause u are by my side and I will be by yours, always... My Cookie, my soulmate, Thank you for all the love, respect,encouragement and much more.. in this marriage! You are my dream come true. ❤ 10 years and... NOT COUNTING! #10years #love #gratitude #hubby #anniversary #celebration #thebest #lucky
On Karwa Chauth, Shilpa had shared a post on Instagram, thanking Raj for fasting for her, just like she does for his well-being. She wrote, “No marriage is perfect...It is a union of two imperfect souls who with a little thoughtfulnes , patience and love ..add a lot of life to the number of years ,they live as partners ️ ️Thankyou @rajkundra9 for fasting with me every year.. our 10th year.. Falling more in love with you (sic)."
No marriage is perfect...It is a union of two imperfect souls who with a little thoughtfulnes , patience and love ..add a lot of life to the number of years ,they live as partners ❤️❤️Thankyou @rajkundra9 for fasting with me every year.. our 10th year.. Falling more in love with you . Ahem ! Hubby loves the last pic Don’t miss the smile.. Enjoy the feet touching once in a Red Moon .Ha ha ha #karvachauth #husband #bestfriend #longlife #rituals #gratitude #love #unconditionallove #partner #hubby
Here's wishing the lovely couple, a very happy 10th anniversary!
