Shilpa Shetty is Celebrating 10th Wedding Anniversary with her 'Cookie' Raj Kundra in Japan, See Pic

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty marked her 10th wedding anniversary with Raj Kundra this year with a vacation in Japan. Shilpa shared a cute post dedicated to her husband and their 10 years of married life together. She posted an adorable love-struck boomerang of the two kissing, with a picturesque background.

Lovingly calling Raj her 'cookie', Shilpa wrote, "Living on Love and Fresh air ...literally, This place is as picturesque as a postcard. Proves nature is at its best when untouched.Not only catching the beautiful autumn colours in Kyoto.. but also caught a kiss in time [?]Happy Anniversary my Cookie @rajkundra9 .. 10 years !!..and not counting. (sic)"

Shilpa and Raj tied the knot on November 22, 2009 and the happy couple is proud parents to five-year-old Viaan. The pair never shies away from some PDA and keep setting major goals as a married couple.

Raj too made a romantic video for Shilpa, which the actress posted on Instagram.

On Karwa Chauth, Shilpa had shared a post on Instagram, thanking Raj for fasting for her, just like she does for his well-being. She wrote, “No marriage is perfect...It is a union of two imperfect souls who with a little thoughtfulnes , patience and love ..add a lot of life to the number of years ,they live as partners ️ ️Thankyou @rajkundra9 for fasting with me every year.. our 10th year.. Falling more in love with you (sic)."

Here's wishing the lovely couple, a very happy 10th anniversary!

Follow @Newws18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.