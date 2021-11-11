Shilpa Shetty is Influenced by Ranveer Singh's Style, Flaunts Her Moves on Actor's Ram Leela Song

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty recently put on her dancing shoes and flaunted the best moves on her social media handle. And the person who influenced her for her new Instagram video is none other than Ranveer Singh. On Thursday afternoon, she shared a video where she can be seen doing Ranveer’s hook step from the song Tattad Tattad from his movie Ram Leela. She can be seen donning a white sleeveless blouse and her hair is tied in a neat bun. While nailing the step, she also gave a goofy expression to the camera.

Her caption read, “Aaj mood dance karne ka hua after a while,💃🏻Tabhi toh influence hui main by @ranveersingh’s style😆🕺.

The Bollywood actress is currently vacationing in Himachal Pradesh with her family- her husband Raj Kundra and her kids Vivaan and Samisha. This trip also marked Raj Kundra’s first public appearance after his arrest and subsequent bail in an alleged porn case.

So far, Shilpa has just given one statement on the case. The Bollywood actress said that she was a ‘proud law-abiding Indian citizen.’ Shilpa stated that she was being objected to ‘unwarranted aspersions’ cast on her by the media and others. She urged everyone to respect her family’s privacy for the sake of her kids Viaan and Samisha.

Meanwhile, Shilpa keeps sharing glimpses from her Dharamshala trip with her Insta fam. Her Instagram Stories featured her kids having fun to the actress shivering in cold.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty has recently wound up the shooting of Super Dancer 4 as a judge and is all set to be on the judging panel of India’s Got Talent. She was last seen in the film Hungama 2.

