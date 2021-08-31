Bigg Boss: Shilpa Shetty is 'Proud' As Shamita Shetty Tears Letter from Family and Saves Raqesh Bapat

Shilpa Shetty is “so proud" of her younger sister Shamita Shetty after she selflessly nominated herself to save her connection Raqesh Bapat from elimination on Bigg Boss OTT. Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty’s strong connection has been hitting the headlines for a while now. On Monday, the duo was called inside the confession room by Bigg Boss. He asked them to decide mutually who will be saved from the nomination this week. Whoever gets saved will be able to read a letter from their family.

Shamita tears up her letter and lets Raqesh read his letter from his family. She gets emotional along with Raqesh after saving him from nominations. Shamita’s team shared the clip of the same on her official Instagram account. Shilpa, who recently sent a lovely video message to Shamita on Raksha Bandhan, was quick to like the post and drop a comment. “Sooooo proud, my Tunki," Shilpa wrote alongside a read heart and evil eye emojis.

Shamita and Raqesh are being loved for their chemistry on the show. The two didn’t start off well but eventually developed a great bond. Their growing closness on the show has piqued the interest of many Bigg Boss viewers, with many wishing to see them together after the show. Shamita chose Raqesh as her connection at the grand premiere episode of Bigg Boss OTT. In a recent episode, she was heard telling him that she was grateful and glad that she chose him as his partner.

