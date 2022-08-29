Shilpa Shetty Is 'So Proud' After Her Son Viaan Raj Kundra Turns Entrepreneur At The Age of 10

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is a proud mom today. Reason? Her son Viaan started his ‘first and unique business venture’ at just the age of 10. The proud mother could not contain her excitement and took to Instagram to share a video where she announced her son’s start-up idea and showed viewers a pair of sneakers that the young one got customised specially for her.

Taking to Instagram, she penned a note saying, “My son Viaan-Raj’s first and unique business venture, VRKICKSS, creating customized sneakers.” Little children and their big dreams must always be encouraged. From the idea – concept of the venture to the designs, and even the video’ it’s all him! Entrepreneur and Director what’s amazing is that at this tender age he has promised to donate some of the proceeds towards charity️. He’s just 10! This GenZ has surprised mums, so proud! All the best, my son.” The video also features Shilpa at the end.

Friends and fans of the actress all praised the 10-year-old and took to comments to congratulate Viaan on his new venture. Doting maasi, Shamita commented, “Wohooooo can’t wait to get my customized VRKICKSS! Proud maasi”!, Farha Khan wrote, “The confidence “. Actor Amit Sadh also lauded Viaan and wrote, “Where are my sneakers Viaan? Keep it going, buddy”! Fans too appreciated the efforts and dropped comments like- “He is a copy of his mum. Cute. MashaAllah”, “Aww adorable! All the best Viaan!”, “So cute”.

The Baazigar actress recently fractured her leg while shooting for her upcoming movie with Rohit Shetty. The actor graced an event in Mumbai last night in a wheelchair and posed for the paparazzi. Shilpa will make her OTT debut with the web series, Indian Police Force, with Sidharth Malhotra. It is directed by Rohit Shetty and will stream on Amazon Prime. She was last seen in the movie Nikamma, directed by Sabbir Khan.

