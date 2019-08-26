Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Shilpa Shetty Joins PM Narendra Modi's Fit India Committee, Expresses Excitement on Twitter

Shilpa Shetty, who is also a fitspiration for many with her websites and YouTube channel, just became a member of PM Narendra Modi's advisory committee on fitness called Fit India Committee.

News18.com

Updated:August 26, 2019, 7:30 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Shilpa Shetty Joins PM Narendra Modi's Fit India Committee, Expresses Excitement on Twitter
(Image: Instagram)
Loading...

Shilpa Shetty, who is all set to make her comeback in films after a hiatus of 13 years with Nikamma, just added another feather to her hat. The actress, who is also a fitspiration for many with her websites and YouTube channel, just became a member of PM Narendra Modi's advisory committee on fitness called Fit India Committee.

The committee aims to promote more healthy lifestyles for the citizens of the country and consists of members of the Indian Olympic Association, athletes, National Sports Federation, and various government bodies.

Shilpa took to Twitter to share the news with her fans. She wrote, "I am happy to be on the advisory committee of the Fit India movement envisaged by our Honourable PM. Hoping to lend my support in finding fun, easy ways to make every Indian fit and making this movement/vision a success."

Check out the post below: 

The actress has time and again promoted the cause of fitness, health and balanced diets. Shilpa is a regular practitioner of Yoga and maintains that the exercise helps her body as well as her mind. Her Sunday binge, where she eats a heavy meal on her cheat day, is quite popular. However, she is easily India's fitness inspiration.  

Coming back to her film Nikamma, the film will mark the debut of YouTube sensation Shirley Setia. It will also feature Abhimanyu Dassani who appeared in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. The film is directed by Sabbir Khan and will have a 2020 release.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram