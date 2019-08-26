Shilpa Shetty Joins PM Narendra Modi's Fit India Committee, Expresses Excitement on Twitter

Shilpa Shetty, who is all set to make her comeback in films after a hiatus of 13 years with Nikamma, just added another feather to her hat. The actress, who is also a fitspiration for many with her websites and YouTube channel, just became a member of PM Narendra Modi's advisory committee on fitness called Fit India Committee.

The committee aims to promote more healthy lifestyles for the citizens of the country and consists of members of the Indian Olympic Association, athletes, National Sports Federation, and various government bodies.

Shilpa took to Twitter to share the news with her fans. She wrote, "I am happy to be on the advisory committee of the Fit India movement envisaged by our Honourable PM. Hoping to lend my support in finding fun, easy ways to make every Indian fit and making this movement/vision a success."

Check out the post below:

I am happy to be on the advisory committee of the Fit India movement envisaged by our Honourable PM. Hoping to lend my support in finding fun, easy ways to make every Indian fit and making this movement/vision a success.@PMOIndia @KirenRijiju @Media_SAI — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) August 23, 2019

The actress has time and again promoted the cause of fitness, health and balanced diets. Shilpa is a regular practitioner of Yoga and maintains that the exercise helps her body as well as her mind. Her Sunday binge, where she eats a heavy meal on her cheat day, is quite popular. However, she is easily India's fitness inspiration.

Coming back to her film Nikamma, the film will mark the debut of YouTube sensation Shirley Setia. It will also feature Abhimanyu Dassani who appeared in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. The film is directed by Sabbir Khan and will have a 2020 release.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.