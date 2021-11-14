Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra Accused of Duping Businessman of Rs 1.5 Crore; FIR Lodged

An FIR has been filed against Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, her husband Raj Kundra, and some other persons on a complaint by a Mumbai-based businessman, who has accused them of duping him of Rs 1.51 crore.

The FIR was registered on Saturday at Bandra police station based on the complaint by businessman Nitin Barai, according to news agency PTI. The complainant alleged that in July 2014, Kaashif Khan, the director of SFL Fitness company, along with Shetty, Kundra, and others asked him to invest Rs 1.51 crore into the enterprise to earn a profit. The complainant claimed he was assured that the SFL Fitness company will provide him a franchise and open a gym and spa at Hadapsar and Koregaon in neighbouring Pune, but it did not materialise, as per the FIR.

Later, when the complainant sought his money back, he was allegedly threatened, the police official said quoting the complaint. This comes nearly three months after Kundra, 46, was released from the Arthur Road jail. He was granted bail by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate SB Bhajipale on furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000.

The businessman, who was lodged in Arthur Road Jail in central Mumbai under judicial custody, was arrested in July in the case pertaining to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

Shilpa Shetty in a statement to Mumbai police had claimed that she was not aware of her husband’s activities as she was busy with her work, according to a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Mumbai police in a court in connection with the case pertaining to pornographic films.

