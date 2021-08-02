Shilpa Shetty's Statement on Raj Kundra Case: Requesting as a Mother, Please Respect Our Privacy

Shilpa Shetty has issued a statement in reaction to the alleged pornographic film case against her husband Raj Kundra. Teh actress broke her silence on the case by posting her statement on Twitter, asking everyone to respect the family’s privacy. She has refused to clarify on her stand regarding the case. Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 on charges of allegedly producing ‘pornographic’ films.

Shilpa’s statement on Twitter read, “Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family.

MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity “Never complain, never explain”. All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary."

Her statement continued, “As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same.

I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course.

Satyamev Jayate! With Positivity and Gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra."

The actress had earlier moved the Bombay High Court against a few news publications and social media apps such as Facebook and Instagram for publishing “defamatory content" against her. In her plea, she had submitted that certain media platforms were “smearing her reputation with the aim of sensationalising news and increasing their readership and viewership."

