Shilpa Shetty Kundra Celebrates Her Newborn’s First Milestone; See Pic

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has shared an adorable image on her Instagram to celebrate one month birthday of her daughter Samisha.

Sharing the post for her little bundle of joy, she wrote, “Your first milestone, my princess SAMISHA... Happy One month to you. Love you to the moon and back”.

The image features Shilpa’s son Viaan and Samisha's palm, kept in the palms of her husband Raj Kundra and her hands.

Shilpa and Raj tied the knot in 2009 and became parents to son Viaan in May 2012.

The 44-year-old actress on February 15 announced the arrival of baby girl Samisha with a surprising sweet post on Instagram.

Sharing an image of the newborn’s little fingers, Shilpa had written, "Our prayers have been answered with a miracle.With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel, Samisha Shetty Kundra”.





Earlier, the parent couple was spotted exiting the Mumbai airport with Samisha accompanied by 7-year-old son Viaan. The happy family was snapped by the shutterbugs while they were making way towards home.

Check out the pictures:

Shilpa Shetty was last seen in dance reality show, Super Dancer as a judge. She is coming back to the big-screen after a hiatus of 13 years with Priyadarshan’s comedy, Hungama 2, a sequel to 2003 hit, Hungama.

Hungama 2 stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffrey, Pranitha Subhash, Rajpal Yadav and Johny Lever and is scheduled for an August 14 release.

