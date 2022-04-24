Shilpa Shetty Channels ‘Love’ for Yash by Delivering KGF Chapter 2 Actor’s ‘Violence’ Dialogue; Watch Viral Video

Yash starrer action drama KGF Chapter 2 has gripped the internet and how! Ever since the movie was released, fans have been sharing viral videos on social media. Among all these videos, the most viral clips are the recreations of Yash’s dialogue on ‘violence’ which is featured in the movie’s trailer too. While scores of Yash fans are following the trend, Shilpa Shetty is the latest actress to join the bandwagon.

In a viral video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, we see Shilpa Shetty Kundra delivering the iconic dialogue. In the short clip, Shilpa looks ravishing dressed in a beige jumpsuit, sporting a pair of sunglasses. The actress is seen standing outside her car as she delivers the dialogue. She starts it by rolling her sleeve in swag and says, “Violence, violence, violence, I don’t like violence, but violence likes me,” she then giggles and says, “I love Yash,” and enters into her car.

Soon after the video was posted by Viral Bhayani, Shilpa herself chimed into the comments section writing, “Ha ha ha .. Karnataka is ruling 💪💪💪😂😂😂.”

Scores of Shilpa’s fans took to the comments sections and left laughing emoticons as they loved how the actress nailed Yash’s famous dialogue.

While one fan wrote, “ 😂😂😂😂😂 vry funny,”another commented, “Shilpa mam you are best😍😍😂😂.”

Meanwhile, Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has been unstoppable at the box-office. Thanks to the intriguing and brilliant first part, the audience had been waiting for the release of the second part. Since its release, it has only been receiving immense love and breaking all records. Now, the Hindi version of the film is all set to cross the 300 crores benchmark today, i.e., Day 11.

On its second Saturday, the Hindi version of KGF 2 collected a massive Rs. 18.25 crores at the box-office, taking the total to Rs. 298.44 crores. Needless to say, with its second Sunday collection, the film will easily cross 300 crore benchmark. In fact, looking at the trend at the box office, the biz should be somewhere around Rs. 315 crores. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned that it will be the first film post-pandemic to be hitting a triple century, the last one being the 2019 film War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. It will also be the 10th film to cross the 300 crore mark.

Coming back to Shilpa and her work front, the Baazigar actress who was last seen in Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2, is currently shooting for Sukhee.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.