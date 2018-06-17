English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Shilpa Shetty Kundra Denies Pregnancy Rumours, Celebrates Eid; See Video
#ShilpaKoKyaHua' (What happened to Shilpa?) was trending on Twitter, sparking rumours of the actor being pregnant
(Photo: Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram)
As a photograph of Shilpa Shetty Kundra walking out of a clinic went viral with curious minds trying to guess if she was pregnant, the actress-entrepreneur-fitness enthusiast has clarified that she is not expecting and that it was only a usual health checkup.
Twitter users kept the guessing game on with the hashtag '#ShilpaKoKyaHua' (What happened to Shilpa?).
Shilpa, who has a son Viaan with businessman husband Raj Kundra, later tweeted: "#ShilpaKoKyaHua Kuch nahi! Hey Bhagwan... I get a preventive health check done regularly to know that my body is as healthy on the inside as the outside. Something we all must do. What's all the fuss about! And no, not pregnant. Prevention is better than cure."
In fact, Shilpa binged on a whole lot of goodies at an Eid party hosted by veteran actress Shabana Azmi. "When I cheat (on food only), it has to be worth it, this totally was!! Fun day binging with Dia Mirza and Aditi Rao Hydari. Thanks Anil Kapoor for the special appearance with your two bits. Thank you and love you Shabana Azmi for the epic spread," Shilpa posted on Instagram.
Credit: @Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Shabana also shared a photograph of herself with Shilpa, and wrote: "I promise she eats, so what business does she have to look like this ?"
(With IANS inputs)
