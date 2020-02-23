Shilpa Shetty Kundra Had Thought of Baby Girl's Name When She was 21

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty gave a pleasant surprise to her fans as she announced the birth of her girl child, Samisha, on Friday. Recently, she revealed how she had been trying for a girl child for five years and had thought of a girl's name when she was 21 years old.

In a Mumbai Mirror interview, she said, "We had been trying for second child for five years. I had signed Nikamma and had committed my dates to Hungama when I got the news that in February, we were going to be parents again. We cleared our work schedules for the whole month."

When asked about the unique name she chose, Shilpa revealed, "I came up with it when I was 21. I had always prayed for a daughter." Reportedly, the child was welcomed via surrogacy.

The actress shared the news with a long insta post where she described the meaning of the name. Shilpa wrote, "Junior SSK in the house



‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”.



You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family."



Bollywood celebrities such as Farah Khan Kundra, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Patralekha, Raveena Tandon and Poonam Dhillon, among others, poured in their warm wishes on the good news for the Kundra family.

Shilpa also thanked her “fabulous team and manager” who managed to plan her schedule in line. “They helped me complete most of my work before I took the long break in February,” Shilpa said.

