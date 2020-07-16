Shilpa Shetty Kundra Reveals She Flew in a Private Jet to Bring Daughter Samisha Home Amid Pandemic

Actress Shilpa Shetty recently became a mother to her second child, a newborn girl Samisha, through surrogacy. The actress revealed that Samisha was born three weeks premature and hence she had to "fly private" to bring her home.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Shilpa said, “I flew private to bring Samisha home because there was no way in hell that I’d bring a baby born three weeks prematurely, with masks and all. A few days later, the nationwide lockdown was announced and I’m grateful for this time with my baby, which, as an actress, I wouldn’t have got otherwise.”

The actress said that it is surreal for her when people ask her how her children are doing. She said, "At 45, to have a newborn, takes guts. The first time around, you are breastfeeding and tired all the time. You feel like a cow. I also went through postpartum depression, though I bounced out of it in about two weeks," she revealed.

Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra are also parents to 8-year-old son Viaan Raj Kundra. Shilpa will be making her Bollywood comeback after 13 years with Nikamma and Hungama 2.