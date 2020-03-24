Shilpa Shetty's Crazy Expressions in This Minion Mode TikTok Video will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Actress-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra switched on her 'minion mode' so that she could deal with a different kind of 'Monday blues'. Shilpa took to Twitter, where she shared a TikTok video, where she enacted a minion's laugh and mannerisms.

"Even during this quarantine, I can be something new every day. Today, I'm a minion who's braving through a different kind of ‘Monday blues'! Minion mode on!" she captioned the clip.

In other news, Shilpa and her businessman husband Raj Kundra have welcomed their second child -- a daughter through surrogacy. They have named her Samisha Shetty Kundra.

