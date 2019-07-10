Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Son Viaan Gets Special Message from WWE Star John Cena

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra's son Viaan recently appeared in a video where the six-year-old was seen expressing his love for the WWE superstars, particularly John Cena.

IANS

Updated:July 10, 2019, 12:22 PM IST
Answering questions about the sport, diehard fan Viaan flaunted his knowledge of WWE wrestling. It is, however, Cena who actually makes the video interesting. In the end, the star kid gets a special message from Cena.

"Hey Viaan, this is your buddy John Cena. I saw your video and your muscles. I had to get back to the gym and start working on myself. You are enormous. I can see you singing the song, 'My time is up, your time is now'. It's Viaan boy, you are shining now," Cena said in his message.

Proud mom Shilpa shared her excitement with her fans on Twitter and said she didn't know her son knew so much about WWE wrestling. In the video shared by WWE India on its official social media profiles, Viaan can be seen entering the studio grooving to the beats of famous John Cena theme music. Asked how much he loves John Cena on a scale of 10, Viaan said "10 out of 10."

The actress tweeted, "Omg! My son @ViaanRajKundra s first solo interview expressing his love for @WWE and @JohnCena . I have noooo idea how he knows soooo much!!Thank you @WWEIndia for making his dream come true with that msg.." (sic)

