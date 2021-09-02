Shilpa Shetty Laughs Uncontrollably on Social Media Star Show, Sings 'Chura Ke Dil Mera'

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has been keeping a low profile since the arrest of her husband, businessman Raj Kundra a couple of months back. However, she is slowly but steadily returning back to work with the dance reality show Super Dancer 4, where she is a judge. She was also seen in a promo of the chat show Social Media Star, where she appeared as a special guest in July, before her husband’s arrest. The promo saw her with host Janice Sequeira and YouTuber Be YouNick. From the glimpse that we got, Shilpa seemed to have an amazing time on the show as she laughed her heart out while conversing with them.

She laughed uncontrollably which also amused the fans. She later joined Nick in singing the Hindi song ‘Chura ke Dil Mera’ but added her own twist to it. While sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Janice highlighted that the show was shot in July, before Raj’s arrest.

Take a look at the promo:

Rumours are doing the rounds that the actress is reportedly planning to separate from Raj Kundra. He was arrested by the crime branch of Mumbai police on the night of July 19 for the alleged creation and distribution of porn videos. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Shilpa is apparently planning life ahead away from Kundra, according to her close friends. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been married since 2009 and have two children together — son Viaan and daughter Samisha.

The Mumbai police claimed that during the probe into the pornography case, it was found Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra set up Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd, which, through London-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd, bought Hotshots app to upload objectional videos on social media. They had also alleged that Kundra earned over Rs 1.17 crore between August and December last year by uploading pornographic content online, through Hotshots.

