Shilpa Shetty Makes Appearance in Bold Outfit, Netizens Compare Her With Urfi Javed, Poonam Pandey

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, who unveiled the trailer of her upcoming film Nikamma today, May 17, made a public appearance and was clicked by the paparazzi. Shilpa was seen wearing a red plunging blouse with a blue saree. Her saree’s end remain open flaunting her legs and she chose a bright orange jacket to complete her look. The red and blue outfit is a nod to her new look from the film Nikamma. However, the actress was trolled for her funky look and netizens compared her to Urfi Javed and Poonam Pandey. One user wrote, “Niche ki sari kaha gayi 😂😂😂” while another said, “Outfit – inspired from urfi 😂”

Meanwhile, the actress unveiled the trailer of her film today which sees her in a never-seen-before avatar in the skin of Avni. The action romantic comedy will have Shetty exploring various aspects of herself as an actor and the trailer has already piqued everyone’s interest.

Last week, the actress had announced her break from social media but came back on the platform a few days later to share the teaser of her film. Shilpa, who frequently posts on her social media accounts and keeps her fans updated about her professional life through these platforms, shocked her followers as she announced the break. Shilpa posted a blank picture on her Instagram account and wrote: “So bored of the monotony, everything looking the same… going off social media till I find a new avatar.”

Apart from Nikamma, the actress also announced her OTT debut on social media as she joined Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force. Directed and produced by Rohit, the action series has been set up at streaming service Prime Video and is headlined by Shershaah star Sidharth Malhotra, who will play a Delhi Police officer.

