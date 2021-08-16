After her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest last months, actress Shilpa Shetty had refrained from making public appearances, except for a statement she had issued on this matter. Now, amid the arrest row, she made her first on-screen appearance for a Covid-19 fundraiser event, We For India. Business Raj Kundra had been arrested for allegedly making pornographic content and sharing it on applications, and is currently in judicial custody.

Several Bollywood celebrities were seen being a part of this fundraiser event, including Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Vidya Balan and Dia Mirza. For her segment, Shilpa demonstrated breathing exercises and talked about the importance of oxygen reaching brain cells properly. “We are living in a time when everything is dependent on breathing. It is through breathing we can protect our entire system. If your nasal passage is clear, oxygen can reach brain cells easily which will lead to a better immunity", she said.

Addressing how to overcome negative thoughts, she added, “It is natural to have negative thoughts during tough times but to control those emotions, it is important to control your breath. This is why to remain positive and improve your breathing, ‘pranayam’ has become more important."

The actress also urged everyone to follow Covid appropriate precautions and reminded them to get vaccinated.

Recently on the occasion of Independence Day, she had taken to social media to wish her fans and followers. This was her first social media post after issuing her statement.

On July 19, Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested in a case related to the production of pornographic films. The crime branch of Mumbai Police also recorded Shilpa’s statement in connection with the case. As per police, Shetty was a director of Kundra’s firm for some time.

Earlier, Shilpa Shetty had issued a statement in the ongoing porn films case involving Raj Kundra’s arrest and requested people to respect their privacy, especially that of her children.

