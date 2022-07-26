CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#CommonwealthGames2022#Monkeypox#IndvsWI
Home » News » Movies » Shilpa Shetty Moves Court In 2007 Obscenity Case Involving Hollywood Actor Richard Gere
1-MIN READ

Shilpa Shetty Moves Court In 2007 Obscenity Case Involving Hollywood Actor Richard Gere

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: July 26, 2022, 20:57 IST

Mumbai, India

Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Nikamma

Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Nikamma

In January this year, Metropolitan Magistrate Ketaki Chavan discharged Shilpa Shetty from the case.

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has moved the court seeking dismissal of the appeal filed against her in connection to the 2007 obscenity case. The plea had challenged the magistrate’s order of discharging her from the case. In her plea, Shilpa has claimed that the only allegation against her is that she did not protest when Hollywood actor Richard Gere kissed her and therefore this does not make her a conspirator.

What Has Shilpa Shetty Said In Her Plea?

“That the respondent (Shilpa Shetty Kundra) is a victim of malicious proceedings and harassment at the hands of the original complainant. The respondent is an established artist and has always acted responsibly in her public life and private life,” the reply submitted by advocate Prashant Patil said as reported by The Times of India.

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:July 26, 2022, 20:57 IST
last updated:July 26, 2022, 20:57 IST