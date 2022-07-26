Shilpa Shetty Moves Court In 2007 Obscenity Case Involving Hollywood Actor Richard Gere

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has moved the court seeking dismissal of the appeal filed against her in connection to the 2007 obscenity case. The plea had challenged the magistrate’s order of discharging her from the case. In her plea, Shilpa has claimed that the only allegation against her is that she did not protest when Hollywood actor Richard Gere kissed her and therefore this does not make her a conspirator.

What Has Shilpa Shetty Said In Her Plea?

“That the respondent (Shilpa Shetty Kundra) is a victim of malicious proceedings and harassment at the hands of the original complainant. The respondent is an established artist and has always acted responsibly in her public life and private life,” the reply submitted by advocate Prashant Patil said as reported by The Times of India.

