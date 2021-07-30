Shilpa Shetty Moves HC Against 'Defamatory Content' on Facebook, Instagram Amid Raj Kundra's Arrest

Amid her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest in a pornography-related case, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty has reportedly moved the Bombay High Court against a few news publications and social media apps such as Facebook and Instagram for publishing “defamatory content" against her. As per a report in Bar and Bench, Shilpa Shetty submitted that these platforms are “smearing her reputation with the aim of sensationalising news and increasing their readership and viewership."

The crime branch of Mumbai Police also recorded the statement of Shilpa Shetty in connection with the pornography case. The actress reportedly told police that she had no idea about the content of the Hot Shots app through which her husband Raj Kundra allegedly distributed pornographic films, sources told news agency PTI. Kundra, a Mumbai-based businessman, was arrested by the Mumbai police on July 19 for alleged production of pornographic films and their dissemination through apps. In her statement given to the police, Shetty said she did not know about the content of the app, nor did she interfere in her husband’s business, police sources said.

A Mumbai court Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, S.B. Bhajipale, on Wednesday, refused to grant bail to Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe in the case pertaining to alleged production and distribution of porn content. Accordingly, Kundra will remain in judicial custody till August 10, as ordered by the magistrate court on Tuesday.

Kundra, through senior advocate Abad Ponda, had filed a separate petition in the Bombay High Court challenging his arrest, which he contended was ‘illegal’, and appealed to quash all the orders of the Metropolitan Magistrate Court remanding him to police and then judicial custody. However, on Tuesday, Justice A.S. Gadkari refused to grant any interim relief to Kundra before hearing the police version in the matter. The next hearing is scheduled for Saturday.

