Shilpa Shetty Nails Reverse Flexed Lunges Weeks After Recovery from Leg Injury, Says 'It Didn't Hurt'

Shilpa Shetty's name has become synonymous with fitness. She is an inspiration for the youth, middle-aged and older generations alike. From cardio to strength training to yoga, Shilpa can do it all effortlessly. Recently, the fitness icon uploaded a video of her workout where the actress can be seen doing reverse flexed lunges which will motivate you to hit the gym. The actress donned her athleisure clothes and sneakers and proceeded to show how to do this calorie-killer exercise lunge.

Dishing out major fitness goals, today, Shilpa Shetty Kundra uploaded a video of her demonstrating the reverse flexed lunge exercise. The actress wore an orange bralette, blue tights and white sneakers. She captioned the video, “I’m not a fan of lunges! No, seriously! So, when I was told to do Reverse Flexed Lunges, I wasn’t keen, thought it would be painful to do, because of my knee injury”. However, the exercise ended up surprising her. She wrote, “But! It didn’t hurt, in fact, apart from being a calorie-killer, it also works on the major lower body muscles like the glutes, quadriceps, and hamstrings”.

She further added a few instructions on how to proceed with the workout. Shilpa also explained that when practised regularly, this routine can improve balance. Reverse Flexed Lunge is a unilateral exercise to work on each leg, its strength, size and shape. It also focuses on the glute and hamstrings and helps in shaping and strengthening the lower body.

Check out the video here-

Sister Shamita Shetty reacted to the video with fire emojis as she wrote, “Looking hawt!” Her fitness trainer, Yashmeen Chauhan praised her by saying, “You survived and survived so well”. Fans and admirers too felt inspired and dropped comments. One user said, “You are my inspiration Maam!” Another user wrote commented, “Superb balance and spot-on form”.

Shilpa Shetty will be seen in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force.

Read all the Latest Movies News here