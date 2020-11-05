Shilpa Shetty: Nikamma Shoot Wrap a Bitter-sweet Moment
Shilpa Shetty with 'Nikamma' team
Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is all set to return to films after 13 years with two releases, 'Hungama 2' and 'Nikamma'.
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra becomes emotional as she wrapped up the shooting for her upcoming film Nikamma. The actress shared a picture with the other cast and crew members of the film. She also shared a video in which she can be heard talking about how director Sabbir Khan had made her agree to do this film after 14 years of gap.
Sharing the picture, Shilpa also penned a heartfelt note which reads, “The #NikammaShootWrap is a bitter-sweet moment for me... I’ve had an absolute blast shooting with this crazy #Nikamma bunch! We’ve spent so much time together that I’m really going to miss all the madness (sic).” She further wrote that she is taking back memories with her that will last a lifetime and also thanked the director, Sabbir Khan, co-stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.
The actress also expressed her excitement as she can’t wait for the audience to see the result of their labour of love. The film is speculated to release soon. It was earlier scheduled to release in June 2020, but got postponed owing to coronavirus pandemic.
The #NikammaShootWrap is a bitter-sweet moment for me... I’ve had an absolute blast shooting with this crazy #Nikamma bunch! We’ve spent so much time together that I’m really going to miss all the madness, but I’m taking back memories that will last a lifetime... all thanks to my director, Sabbir Khan, Abhimanyu, and Shirley. Can’t wait for you all to see the result of our labour of love! For now.. it’s a WRAP..Yaaaaay! ~ @abhimanyud @shirleysetia @sabbir24x7 @samirsoni123 @sonypicturesin @vivekkrishnani @sonypicsprodns
Shilpa will be returning to the silver screen after 13 long years. However, the actress has been quite active on social media and also had been a judge at many reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Super Dancer. She also keeps sharing her Yoga videos as well as cooking tips online.
Recently, she shared a video of herself where she can be seen doing several Yoga postures. The video appears to be shot in Manali. Sharing the picture, the actress also penned a long note. A part of her note reads, “Being able to connect with your inner self amid the quiet surroundings of Manali is a blessing. When the mind is at peace, nothing seems difficult to do. This flow is the Eka pada Navasana going into Supta Padmasana.” She further explained the benefits of these yoga asanas.
Being able to connect with your inner self amid the quiet surroundings of Manali is a blessing. When the mind is at peace, nothing seems difficult to do. This flow is the Eka pada Navasana going in to Supta Padmasana. It helps improve blood circulation while it strengthens the core, lower back, and pelvic muscles. Additionally, it stretches the hamstring and ankles too! No matter what your day looks like, make sure to dedicate a few minutes to yoga ♀️ ♂️ Try it! @simplesoulfulapp . . . . . #MondayMotivation #FitIndia #SwasthRahoMastRaho #SSApp #yoga #yogi #ThrowbackVideo #ManaliDiairies #blessed #gratitude
Shilpa was last seen on the big screen in the 2007 movies, Life In A... Metro and Apne.