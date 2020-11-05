Shilpa Shetty: Nikamma Shoot Wrap a Bitter-sweet Moment

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra becomes emotional as she wrapped up the shooting for her upcoming film Nikamma. The actress shared a picture with the other cast and crew members of the film. She also shared a video in which she can be heard talking about how director Sabbir Khan had made her agree to do this film after 14 years of gap.

Sharing the picture, Shilpa also penned a heartfelt note which reads, “The #NikammaShootWrap is a bitter-sweet moment for me... I’ve had an absolute blast shooting with this crazy #Nikamma bunch! We’ve spent so much time together that I’m really going to miss all the madness (sic).” She further wrote that she is taking back memories with her that will last a lifetime and also thanked the director, Sabbir Khan, co-stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

The actress also expressed her excitement as she can’t wait for the audience to see the result of their labour of love. The film is speculated to release soon. It was earlier scheduled to release in June 2020, but got postponed owing to coronavirus pandemic.

Shilpa will be returning to the silver screen after 13 long years. However, the actress has been quite active on social media and also had been a judge at many reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Super Dancer. She also keeps sharing her Yoga videos as well as cooking tips online.

Recently, she shared a video of herself where she can be seen doing several Yoga postures. The video appears to be shot in Manali. Sharing the picture, the actress also penned a long note. A part of her note reads, “Being able to connect with your inner self amid the quiet surroundings of Manali is a blessing. When the mind is at peace, nothing seems difficult to do. This flow is the Eka pada Navasana going into Supta Padmasana.” She further explained the benefits of these yoga asanas.

Shilpa was last seen on the big screen in the 2007 movies, Life In A... Metro and Apne.