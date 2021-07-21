Shilpa Shetty on Acting Comeback with Hungama 2 and Staying Relevant on Social Media

Hungama 2, that releases on July 23, will mark Shilpa Shetty’s return to acting after 14 years. Her last movie release was Anurag Basu’s Life in a…Metro. She will also soon be seen in the film Nikamma, which she signed on before Hungama 2. “Actually I had said ‘yes’ to Nikamma first. Sabbir Khan offered me a very good part. Then Ratanji (Jain, producer) came to me with Hungama 2. Now because he introduced me to films I couldn’t have said ‘no’ to him. I signed two films together," Shilpa told Firstpost in an interview.

She has also recreated her iconic Main Khiladi Tu Anari number ‘Chura ke Dil Mera’ with Meezan Jaffery. “Ratanji convinced me very smartly (laughs) saying that we are shooting ‘Chura ke’ again… I told him, ‘You can’t shoot ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ with anyone else. Only I should be doing this song (Laughs). Priyan sir (Priyadarshan) is directing after almost six years so for both of us it was a comeback of sorts. I always wanted to work with him in the ’90s but it never happened," she added.

Shilpa doesn’t regret the fact that she went into a self-imposed sabbatical from films after marriage. “The first seven years after my marriage I had decided I won’t do films. Then I got busy with television which is also a very powerful medium,” she said.

“Then I took up yoga with a vengeance and made my own app. I was always busy. It is not that I didn’t have work and I was thinking that I have to do a film. I did get interesting parts but not interesting enough to get out of my house. I transitioned and forayed into health and fitness because that is my passion. I feel that you stay relevant if you believe in what you are doing whether movies or any other vocation. You have to do something consistently and walk the talk and that worked because I am still in the public eye. Television and then social media opened up another playground for me. I enjoy it. Many actresses of my generation are not that consistent. For social media, you have to up the ante because you are catering to another generation. It is hard. But I have managed to carve a niche for myself,” she added.

