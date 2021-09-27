Shilpa Shetty on Being Questioned About Husband Raj Kundra: Do I Look Like Him?

Shilpa Shetty‘s husband Raj Kundra was released from jail after two months following his arrest in an alleged pornography case. The businessman was accused of making pornographic content and sharing them over apps. However, the Bollywood actress is also under the scanner and still hasn’t escaped questions about her husband’s arrest case. While addressing the press, Shilpa was asked about Raj but she had a befitting reply this time. She answered, “Main Raj Kundra hoon? Main uske jaisi lagti hoon? Nahi nahi, main kaun hoon (Am I Raj Kundra? Do I look like him? Who am I)?"

She added, “I really believe as a celebrity you should never complain and you should never explain. Yeh meri zindagi ki philosophy rahi hai (This has been my life’s philosophy)." Earlier when she was questioned about Raj, she said that she wasn’t aware of what her husband was up to.

Raj was lodged in Arthur Jail under judicial custody. The 46-year-old was arrested in a case related to the alleged creation and publishing of pornographic films through some apps. He was arrested in July by the Mumbai Police. The businessman was granted bail on furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000 by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate SB Bhajipale on September 20.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty ‘Recovering From Bad Times’ Amid Raj Kundra’s Release From Jail

Shilpa resumed work in August and is one of the judges on Super Dancer 4. Shilpa made a comeback to movies after over a decade with the recently-released comedy, Hungama 2 directed by Priyadarshan. The film has been streaming on Disney+ Hotstar since July 23. Next, she will star in the upcoming action romantic comedy Nikamma, directed by Sabbir Khan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here