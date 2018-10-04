GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Shilpa Shetty on Rumoured Affair with Salman Khan: We Never Went Out on a Date

Shilpa Shetty says she and Salman Khan were good friends, never anything more.

News18.com

Updated:October 4, 2018, 8:05 AM IST
Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Shilpa Shetty during the music release of Phir Milenge in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is all geared up to make her digital debut on Amazon Prime as the host of a new reality show Hear Me. Love Me, says she and superstar Salman Khan were never more than good friends.

Shilpa and Salman were once rumoured to be dating. The two have worked in several films together, including Auzaar (1997), Garv: Pride and Honour (2004), Phir Milenge (2004) and Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya (2006).

Rubbishing rumours of an alleged romance with him, she told Deccan Chronicle, “We didn’t go out on a date as such. In those days, actors shared a great camaraderie. Salman is a very humble, loving and grounded human being.”

“I remember, he would come to my house even at midnight sometimes, and by that time I’d already be asleep. Then Salman and my dad would sit down and drink a few pegs together. I remember, when my dad passed away, Salman came home, went straight to the bar table, laid his head down on it and cried,” she added.  

Talking about how she went on her first date with husband Raj Kundra, she said, “Mr Kundra had a few things of mine, and he flew all the way from London to Mumbai to give them to me. On the first day, he sent me a colourful bag, and the next day, he sent me another bag.”

However, Shilpa wasn’t impressed. “I immediately picked up the phone and made it clear to him that nothing could happen between us as I was not interested in shifting base from Mumbai to London,” she said.

But then, she added, “At that point, I was planning to settle down, and he told me that he was planning to settle down as well. He gave me his Mumbai address and asked me to meet him. That’s how I ended up going on my first date with Mr Kundra.”
