Shilpa Shetty on Shoots Being Stalled Due To Lockdown: No One Can Be Given Special Preference

Shilpa Shetty says the film industry should be given "no special preference" during the 21-day lockdown, even if loss is incurred. The actress, who has shooting of her two upcoming movies Nikamma and Hungama 2 stalled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, says a blanket ban needs to be followed by all.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said, “I don’t know about the numbers, honestly, and I am not the producer. This pandemic has to be taken seriously. What applies to one has to apply to the other, too. No one can be given special preference. Even if it means that to contain the virus we need to stop congregating or commuting. Everyone has to be responsible for their actions, and if there’s a blanket ban on something, it has to be respected. Money cannot take precedence over health.”

Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra, on Monday, pledged to donate Rs 21 Lakh to the PM's relief fund PM-CARES, in the fight against coronavirus.

A fitness enthusiast, Shilpa says the quarantine is also a welcome break, and an opportunity to spend time with family and kids.

"I join my son for his virtual classes from nine to 12 in the morning, too. I have a garden in my house. So we play badminton most of the time. Then, time goes into feeding my newborn, giving her a bath and all that. Thereafter, very little time is left for yourself, so I catch up on web shows. Health is of paramount importance, entertainment can come later," Shilpa said.

