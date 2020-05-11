MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Shilpa Shetty Opens Up on Choosing Surrogacy, Reveals Suffering Miscarriages

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra became parents to their second child, a daughter, through surrogacy in February.

Share this:

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed daughter Samisha on February 15 via surrogacy. The actress had shared the happy news on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

||Om Shri Ganeshaya Namah|| Our prayers have been answered with a miracle... With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel, Born: February 15, 2020 Junior SSK in the house ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”. You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ~ Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings❤ ~ Ecstatic parents: Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra Overjoyed brother: Viaan-Raj Kundra . . . . . . . . . #SamishaShettyKundra #gratitude #blessed #MahaShivratri #daughter #family #love

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

Now, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, Shilpa opened up why she opted for surrogacy and her decision to have a second baby.

Talking to Pinkvilla, the Dhadkan star said that she tried having a second child after Viaan, as she didn’t want him to grow up as a single child. However, things didn’t turn in their favour because of her miscarriages.

“I suffered with an auto immune disease called APLA and that came into play every time I get pregnant. So, I had a couple of miscarriages,” she revealed.

For the unversed, Antiphospholipid syndrome or APLA results in blood clots which form within the arteries, veins and organs. It can lead to miscarriages and stillbirth in pregnant women.

After waiting for four years, the Baazigar actress finally chose to go for surrogacy. “We had Samisha after three attempts. I had honestly given up on the thought of another child,” she explained.

The complete interview can be watched here:

On the film front, Shilpa is all set to make a comeback after almost 13 years. She will be seen in Nikamma and Hungama 2.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading