Shilpa Shetty Opens Up on Choosing Surrogacy, Reveals Suffering Miscarriages

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed daughter Samisha on February 15 via surrogacy. The actress had shared the happy news on Instagram.

Now, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, Shilpa opened up why she opted for surrogacy and her decision to have a second baby.

Talking to Pinkvilla, the Dhadkan star said that she tried having a second child after Viaan, as she didn’t want him to grow up as a single child. However, things didn’t turn in their favour because of her miscarriages.

“I suffered with an auto immune disease called APLA and that came into play every time I get pregnant. So, I had a couple of miscarriages,” she revealed.

For the unversed, Antiphospholipid syndrome or APLA results in blood clots which form within the arteries, veins and organs. It can lead to miscarriages and stillbirth in pregnant women.

After waiting for four years, the Baazigar actress finally chose to go for surrogacy. “We had Samisha after three attempts. I had honestly given up on the thought of another child,” she explained.

On the film front, Shilpa is all set to make a comeback after almost 13 years. She will be seen in Nikamma and Hungama 2.

