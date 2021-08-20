Shilpa Shetty Opens Up on Women's Struggle on Super Dancer 4: 'A Woman Still Has to Fight After Her Husband is Gone'

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, who recently resumed the shooting for dance reality show - Super Dancer 4 where she is one of the judges, opened up about women’s struggle in the society after watching an impressive performance by a contestant on Rani Laxmi Bai.

In a promo shared by the channel on it’s official Instagram page, the actress can be heard saying, “Main Jhansi ki Rani ke baare mein jab bhi sunti hu, mujhe aise lagta hai ke samaj ka chehra dikta hai. Kyun ki aaj bhi, aurat ko apne haq ke liye, apne pati ke baad, ladai ladni padti hai, apne asistva ke liye, apne bachcho ke liye. (Every time I listen about Jhansi Ki Rani, I feel like I can see the society’s face because even today, women have to fight for their rights, after their husbands, fight for their entity, and for their children.) This story, it gives us women the power to fight and she fought with her life. Jhansi ki Rani was really a superwoman."

After Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested last month for allegedly making pornographic content and sharing it through applications, the actress had maintained a pretty low profile on social media and had refrained from shooting her current projects. She was judging Super Dancer 4 when this incident occurred. During her absence, her place was filled by several celebrity guest judges including Sangeeta Bijlani, Jackie Shroff, Terence D’Souza, Sonali Bendre, Moushumi Chatterjee and Karisma Kapoor.

