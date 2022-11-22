Shilpa Shetty Pens Romantic Note For 'Cookie' Raj Kundra On 13th Wedding Anniversary; Shamita Reacts

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are celebrating their thirteenth wedding anniversary today. The actress took to social media to wish her husband by sharing an adorable video with multiple pictures of the two over the years. She captioned the post, “13 years, Cookie, whoa! (and not counting). Thank you for sharing this journey with me in this lifetime and making it so beautiful. You, me, Us. That’s all I need. Happy Anniversary to us, Cookie.”

Shamita Shetty was among the firsts to wish them on the post. She wrote, “Happy anniversary ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

The couple’s close friend Neelam Kothari wished them by commenting on Shilpa’s post, “Happy anniversary.” Also, Shilpa’s sister Shamita Shetty, actress Bipasha Basu and Sanjay Kapoor showered love on the couple.

In addition, Kundra reciprocated and posted a picture on Twitter of himself holding a sieve with Shilpa's initials SSK painted over a red heart from their recent Karwa Chauth festival. His post read, “13 years down, forever to go! Happy anniversary, my love.”

Earlier today, Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty took to Twitter and posted a picture of the couple to wish them thirteen years of togetherness. In the shared photo, Shilpa and Raj can be seen looking stylish and striking a pose for the camera. Shamita captioned the post, “Happy Anniversary Munki n Jiju. Wishing you both eternal happiness, peace n love always."

Happy Anniversary Munki n Jiju ❤️❤️ wishing you both eternal happiness, peace n love always ❤️❤️ @TheShilpaShetty @TheRajKundra pic.twitter.com/9DdLvaad7l— Shamita Shetty (@ShamitaShetty) November 22, 2022

The couple got hitched on November 22, 2009. A grand wedding was held at Shilpa's close friend's farmhouse where the rituals and other ceremonies were organised. The couple got engaged almost a month before their wedding at Raj's bungalow in Juhu.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa will be seen in Sukhee alongside Amit Sadh. She will also be making her OTT debut with the series Indian Police Force by filmmaker Rohit Shetty alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

