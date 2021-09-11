Shilpa Shetty Performs Ganesh Aarti With Son Viaan Raj Kundra at Their Bungalow; Watch Video

Shilpa Shetty has shared an inside glimpse into her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at her bungalow. The actress took to her Instagram account to share a video wherein she can be seen performing Ganesh aarti with her son Viaan Raj Kundra. Shilpa looks stunning in an ethnic pink ensemble, while her son Viaan complements her in a kurta pyjama.

Sharing the video, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Harr saal ki tarah, iss saal bhi humaare GANNU RAJA saath hain, toh harr sankat ki maat hai. Keeping up with our yearly tradition, sending blessings your way. May Bappa’s grace help you overcome all your hurdles and obstacles."

On Friday, Shilpa Shetty shared the first set of pictures from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at her home. In the photos, Shilpa is sitting in front of the deity with her children, Viaan Raj-Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra. Shilpa and Samisha twin in pink outfits. As for the caption, the actress wrote a Ganpati puja mantra. It read, “Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah…Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah…Ashta Vinayak Namo Namah…Ganapati Bappa Moraiya. Our Gannu Raja is back to visit us.”

Usually, Shilpa is accompanied by her family members during Ganpati celebrations. But this time she was seen celebrating the festival with her kids only. Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra is in jail after being arrested for his alleged involvement in the porn films scandal. Raj Kundra was arrested by the property cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch on July 19. While her sister Shamita Shetty is currently inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. Interestingly, Shamita also wore a pink outfit for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations inside the Bigg Boss OTT house on Friday.

Shilpa, who was also questioned in connection with the porn films case, has seemed to have resumed normal life lately. She went back to the sets of the dance reality show Super Dancer where she appears as a judge. Recent unconfirmed reports also suggested that she was planning a separation from Raj Kundra.

