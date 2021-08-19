Shilpa Shetty Performs Kanjak Pooja on Super Dancer 4 on Her Return Post Raj Kundra's Arrest

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has witnessed some tough days after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested in a pornography case. Shilpa who is also a judge in a dance reality show has not appeared on the sets after Raj’s arrest. However, recently a promo has been released by Sony TV in which Shilpa is back in the judge’s chair.

In the short clip, she is seen praising the contestants of Super Dancer 4. Interestingly, she also pulled off a perfect dab with a contestant of the show.

Meanwhile, the actress will also perform a ‘Kanjak pooja’ for contestant Arshiya after her dance act on Vaishno Devi on the show. Shilpa is an ardent worshipper of Goddess Durga and thus she performed this ritual. Talking about the pooja, Shilpa said, “I am very spiritual and a devoted Devi bhakt. I have had the opportunity to visit the Vaishno Devi temple once and the experience was very inspiring. After seeing this act today, I want to perform a ‘Kanjak pooja’ for Arshiya."

Previously, various paparazzi pages had shared videos of Shilpa in which she was seen stepping out of her vanity van. She wore a gorgeous blue saree with red print for the episode. She waved to the photographers before entering the sets of the show. Many of her fans in the comments called her brave and an independent woman while some opined that her courage will inspire many young girls and women.

Shilpa has not been as regular on Instagram ever since Raj’s arrest. She had, however, issued a statement on social media after speculations were being made regarding her stand on the entire incident. In a part of her statement she clearly mentioned, “A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so in this case as it is sub-judice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf.”

Meanwhile, Raj's anticipatory bail application will be heard by the Bombay High Court on August 25. The businessman had applied for an anticipatory bail in connection with the Maharashtra Police Cyber Cell's case of 2020. He was arrested on July 19 by the Mumbai crime branch for allegedly producing pornographic content.

