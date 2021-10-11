Shilpa Shetty Performs Puja With Kids Viaan and Samisha; Raj Kundra Missing From Video

With the advent of Navaratri, people all across the country are in a festive spirit. This includes Bollywood celebrities as well, who have taken to Instagram to share a glimpse of their Puja and celebrations during the auspicious occasion. One of them is actress Shilpa Shetty, who on Monday shared a video of herself performing Puja with her kids Viaan and Samisha. However, people also noticed the absence of Shilpa’s husband, businessman Raj Kundra.

In the video, Shilpa and Viaan can be seen chanting hyms. Little Samisha looks adorable as she makes an appearance in the video. The trio wore matching orange outfits. Shilpa captioned the video, “My #MondayMotivation… my kids and faith Some things can’t just be passed down to the next generation without them witnessing us doing it. It’s important to me that my kids grow up with the same values and traditions that our parents inculcated in us. Sowing the seeds of faith in both of them from a young age was something I always intended doing… because I know that faith grows stronger and becomes a lot more deep-rooted as we grow older & helps us experience life in all its glory surrendering to the almighty. Bliss Happy Monday to all of you!”

Shilpa has often spoken about her faith publicly, saying that her spirituality grounds her. She also recently visited the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu.

Read: Shilpa Shetty Visits Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, Says ‘Bohot Dino Baad Bulaawa Aaya Hai’

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was last seen as a judge in Super Dancer Chapter 4. For the finale, the actress gave a stunning performance for which she transformed into a water goddess.

Read: Shilpa Shetty Transforms Into Water Goddess For Sultry Performance in Super Dancer 4 Finale

On the film front, Shilpa made her Bollywood comeback after many years with Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2. She will be next seen in Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma. The film also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and YouTube star Shirley Setia in lead roles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.