Shilpa Shetty Planning to Separate from Raj Kundra Amid His Arrest in Porn Case: Report

Shilpa Shetty is reportedly planning to separate from her husband Raj Kundra, who was arrested by the crime branch of Mumbai police on the night of July 19 for the alleged creation and distribution of porn videos. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Shilpa is apparently planning life ahead away from Raj Kundra, according to her close friends. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been married since 2009 and have two children together — son Viaan and daughter Samisha.

“Raj Kundra’s troubles aren’t going away in a hurry. On the contrary they seem to be multiplying every week. The disclosure of Raj Kundra’s alleged link with adult content came as much as shock to Shilpa as the rest of us. She had no clue that the diamonds and duplex were coming from nefarious resources,” a friend of the actress told Bollywood Hungama.

According to the friend, Shilpa wants to distance her children from Raj Kundra. “She won’t be touching a penny of Kundra’s assets, from what we know,” says the friend. “She earns a substantial amount of money from judging reality shows. She has let it be known in the film industry that she is looking at more film roles after Hungama 2 and the unreleased Nikamma."

Meanwhile, after maintaining a low profile since Raj Kundra’s arrest in the pornography case, Shilpa Shetty has resumed the shooting for ‘Super Dancer 4’ where she is one of the judges along with Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur

The Mumbai police claimed that during the probe into the pornography case, it was found Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra set up Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd, which, through London-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd, bought Hotshots app to upload objectional videos on social media. They had also alleged that Kundra earned over Rs 1.17 crore between August and December last year by uploading pornographic content online, through Hotshots.

