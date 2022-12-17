Shilpa Shetty Poses With Football Legend Wayne Rooney, Latter Says 'Pleasure to Meet You and Your Family'

Shilpa Shetty dropped a picture with former footballer Wayne Rooney on Instagram. Shilpa met Rooney when while he was visiting the actress’ restaurant in Mumbai for dinner on Friday. In the photo, the duo can be seen posing for the camera with all smiles. One can also notice the elaborate set-up in the background that consists of Christmas décor, chic interiors and much more.

Shilpa Shetty opted for a pink dress, accessorising her look with a pendant chain, and bangles. For the glam-up, the actress went for minimal makeup and her tresses were let loose. Wayne, on the other hand, wore a black shirt with a blazer. He completed his look with a cap.

Shilpa penned a caption that read, “Football Fever With the legend himself. Wayne Rooney, welcome to India. Friday night done right”.

Take a look at the picture below.

On seeing the happy picture, the former footballer replied, “Pleasure to meet you and your family”. Several social media users couldn’t stop gushing about how wonderful the picture is. One of the users wrote, “This is amazing”. Another user added, “Awesome”. A third user added, “Love this picture”.

The football fever seems to be taking over the B-Town. Earlier, actors Chunky Panday, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shanaya Kapoor, and Sanjay Kapoor flew to Qatar to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final match between Argentina and Croatia. Photos of their trip were all over social media.

In one of the posts shared by Sanjay Kapoor, the celebs are seen having a gala time watching the match. They are seen cheering for Messi all along the video. Other pictures also show them travelling and much more.

Meanwhile, coming back to Shilpa Shetty, the actress was last seen in Sabir Khan’s Nikamma alongside Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia. She is currently working for Sonal Joshi’s Sukhee. The film also stars Amit Sadh and Chaitannya Choudhry in crucial roles. The film is currently post-production stage and is expected to release by mid- 2023.

