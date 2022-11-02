Shilpa Shetty Posts BTS Video ft Her Team, Jokes 'It Takes A Village To Prep For And Get Through The Day'

Shilpa Shetty Kundra treated her fans with a fun behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from her vanity van. In the video, Shilpa is seen joking around with her team. Surrounded by makeup products, dresses and other things required to get her ready for the shoot, the actress highlights that so many people are involved behind the scenes on the set. Flaunting her quirky hairstyle, the actress asks one of her team members who she looks like. To which, he quickly responded, “Mantis from Guardians of the Galaxy.”

“It takes a village to prep for and get through the day, Also, don’t forget to answer Aaj ka quiz. Who did it better: I or Mantis,” Shilpa wrote while asking her fans to share their pick.

As soon as she shared the clip, her fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with laughing and heart emojis. Shilpa’s younger sister Shamita Shetty dropped laughter emojis. The actress’ makeup artist and hairstylist Mehak Oberoi wrote, “Can’t get better,” with laughing emojis. A user wrote, “Genuine,” while another wrote, “Awesome.” A third one wrote, “So beautiful.”

In one of her previous Instagram posts, the actress shared a slew of stunning pictures of herself. In the pictures, she flaunted her desi yet contemporary look in a stellar ensemble which is from Anand Kabra. The Bollywood Diva opted for a black drape saree with golden embroidery. For the caption, she wrote, “Classic look 101: Wear a saree! Even better if it’s a black saree.”

On the work front, Shilpa will next be seen in the Indian Police Force. The web series, directed by Rohit Shetty, also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The film is set to be live-streamed on Amazon Prime. The actress was last seen on director Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma along with Abhimanyu Dassani, and Shirley Setia. The film was a remake of the 2017 Telugu film Middle Class Abbayi

