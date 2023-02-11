Shilpa Shetty Praises Sister Shamita Shetty for Her Comeback Film the Tenant, Check Out Her Post

Shilpa Shetty is an absolute delight when it comes to her social media posts. From workout reels to impromptu dance videos, the fans of the gorgeous star get to see different sides of hers on a regular basis. The former Bigg Boss star is also a doting sister to Shamita Shetty as she never leaves a stone unturned to hype her up for her achievements. Following that trajectory, Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram feed on Friday to pen a lengthy appreciation post for Shamita Shetty whose film The Tenant was finally released yesterday.

In her heartfelt note, Shilpa Shetty went on to heap praises for her performance as well as other elements of the film. She wrote, “Can’t tell you how proud I am of your performance as an actor, my darling Tunki. Can’t wait for more people to see you in #TheTenant and appreciate your TALENT! What a wonderful, simple film with great performances by all actors and I loved how you chose to play this complex character of Meera so beautifully bringing her to life with such a nuanced performance (without any bias )You truly have come into your own @shamitashetty_official."

Continuing further with the note, the actress added, “I’ve said it before, and I reiterate you won’t be a temporary ‘Tenant’ coz you have a forever place in my heart, and I’m sure this performance will make a permanent place in people’s hearts too.Kudos to the director, @sushrut_jain, for this slice of life film…doing a splendid job with such a sensitive and real subject without being preachy.Last but not the least, #RudhrakshJaiswal who was BRILLIANT. All the best to the team.Take a bow @tenantthemovie, in cinemas TODAY! Please watch it guys."

Tracing the story of a young, modern, independent and headstrong woman living alone in a society filled with judgement and prejudice, The Tenant stars Shamita Shetty in the titular role. With glimpses into the varied aspects of experiences sprung upon a woman living alone, the film objectively presents a unique story.

