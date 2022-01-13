Shilpa Shetty Pushes Rajiv Adatia Into The Pool During Water Yoga, Calls The Prank 'Priceless'

Former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia recently got candid about his yoga talent. The model-businessman shared a hilarious video on Instagram in which he gave a peek into his water yoga activity. Joining him in the video was none other than Shilpa Shetty, a yoga enthusiast herself. Rajiv and Shilpa are seen finding their balance on one foot. While Shilpa managed to hold her ground, Rajiv was still trying to balance himself.

However, Shilpa was clearly in no mood to wait. The actress pushed him into the swimming pool and broke into laughter. While posting the clip on the photo-sharing platform, Rajiv wrote, “I’m actually quite good at yoga I think but it’s quite hard to do when you get pushed into the pool by your sister.” He added, “I think I was doing better yoga than you Shilpi.” Shilpa took to the comments and wrote, “Priceless! Ha ha ha Rajiv Adatia water yoga!”

Not long ago, Rajiv, Shilpa, and a friend travelled to Shirdi together. On his Instagram Stories, Rajiv had shared a clip in which the actress said that they were visiting the holy shrine to pray for Shamita Shetty’s victory in Bigg Boss 15. Last month, Rajiv was also eliminated from the show. Rajiv and the Shetty sisters share a close bond and often refer to each other as brother and sister.

During the show, Rajiv became good friends with Umar Riaz. Umar, brother of Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim, was evicted from the show over the weekend, following a brawl with fellow contestant Pratik Sehajpal. Following Umar’s eviction on the show, Rajiv told Mid-Day, “Umar’s Journey was the best in this season! He’s such a good player in the game and has performed tasks so well! It was sad to see him go. He did all the tasks, all the duties and performed outstandingly well. I’m so proud of him! He’s already a star for me.”

